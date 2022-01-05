Με αφορμή τις δολοφονίες γυναικών των τελευταίων μηνών στην Ελλάδα, αυτό το κομμάτι γράφτηκε για τα θύματα, τις οικογένειες τους, και για όσους γνωρίζουν αλλά επιλέγουν να μην μιλήσουν και να μην βοηθήσουν. Η ενδοοικογενειακή βία καλπάζει και θα πρέπει ο καθένας μας να βοηθήσει, όσο και όπου μπορεί.

Οι Specialties, δύο αδέλφια από την Αθήνα, κυκλοφορούν από το 2019 κομμάτια με ελληνικό και αγγλικό στίχο που γράφουν και ηχογραφούν μόνοι τους με δικά τους μέσα.

I wonder

if you’re feeling down today…

I wonder

if it’s going to end tonight,

If you going to be alright?

I wonder

if you’re feeling down today,

Ever tried to run away?

I wonder

if you’re feeling like a prey,

When you see a man today?

I wonder

who’s the one that’s gonna pay,

If the man is not okay?

I wonder

what kind of twisted mind,

Can think that this is fine?

How can you be alright?

I wonder

who’s gonna pay for this,

The parents or the kids?

I wonder

if we are such hypocrites,

How can we live like this?

I wonder

why the fuck don’t we collide,

Instead we are letting people die?

I don’t know why…

I wonder

if you feeling like a prey,

When you see a man today?

How can you be alright?

How can she survive?

How can we let this be?

I wonder if we’re free..

I wonder…