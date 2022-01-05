Με αφορμή τις δολοφονίες γυναικών των τελευταίων μηνών στην Ελλάδα, αυτό το κομμάτι γράφτηκε για τα θύματα, τις οικογένειες τους, και για όσους γνωρίζουν αλλά επιλέγουν να μην μιλήσουν και να μην βοηθήσουν. Η ενδοοικογενειακή βία καλπάζει και θα πρέπει ο καθένας μας να βοηθήσει, όσο και όπου μπορεί.
Οι Specialties, δύο αδέλφια από την Αθήνα, κυκλοφορούν από το 2019 κομμάτια με ελληνικό και αγγλικό στίχο που γράφουν και ηχογραφούν μόνοι τους με δικά τους μέσα.
I wonder
if you’re feeling down today…
I wonder
if it’s going to end tonight,
If you going to be alright?
I wonder
if you’re feeling down today,
Ever tried to run away?
I wonder
if you’re feeling like a prey,
When you see a man today?
I wonder
who’s the one that’s gonna pay,
If the man is not okay?
I wonder
what kind of twisted mind,
Can think that this is fine?
How can you be alright?
I wonder
who’s gonna pay for this,
The parents or the kids?
I wonder
if we are such hypocrites,
How can we live like this?
I wonder
why the fuck don’t we collide,
Instead we are letting people die?
I don’t know why…
I wonder
if you feeling like a prey,
When you see a man today?
How can you be alright?
How can she survive?
How can we let this be?
I wonder if we’re free..
I wonder…