Μια ομάδα από την Ιεράπετρα της Κρήτης μας φέρνει από τώρα τα Χριστούγεννα με το χαρμόσυνο μήνυμα της Γέννησης του Χριστού και της ελπίδας να είναι πιο επίκαιρο από ποτέ!
Πέρυσι έκαναν την ελληνική εκδοχή μαζί με την χορωδία Νέων του Δήμου Ιεράπετρας φέτος στοχεύουν στη “διεθνή αγορά»
Μουσική : Στέλλα Μαστοράκη
Ελληνικοί στίχοι : Στέλλα Μαστοράκη
Αγγλικοί στίχοι/ προσαρμογή : Μαριάννα Μαστορακη – Τζένη Φραγκούλη
Ερμηνεία : Τζένη Φραγκούλη
Solo βιολί: Γιώργος Σκίμπας
Ενορχήστρωση : Στέλλα Μαστοράκη
Παραγωγή -επιμέλεια : Στέλλα Μαστορακη – Τζένη Φραγκούλη – Μιχάλης Ζαμπετάκης
Το αγγλικό Χριστουγεννιάτικό μας!!!
Christmas bells are ringing all around
shedding on your heart their might
You will see the dreams you have come true
Magic moment Magic night
Life is tough my darling so are we
Tears are filling up my eyes
Try to find the joy in little things
Seize the moment, touch the skies
May those blessings make you smile
Celebrate together side by side
I’ll be forever a child
Such precious moments our life
Look out there, see the light
Shining down on you
Look around, feel the light
Feel the moment too
So, this Christmas hope will rise again
Life is love and love is light
Season’s spirit calls for warmth and joy
Magic moment Magic night
Let us brace the glow and go outside
Join our hands together tight
While our soul is reaching to breathe in
All this beauty shining bright