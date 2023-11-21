Μια ομάδα από την Ιεράπετρα της Κρήτης μας φέρνει από τώρα τα Χριστούγεννα με το χαρμόσυνο μήνυμα της Γέννησης του Χριστού και της ελπίδας να είναι πιο επίκαιρο από ποτέ!

Πέρυσι έκαναν την ελληνική εκδοχή μαζί με την χορωδία Νέων του Δήμου Ιεράπετρας φέτος στοχεύουν στη “διεθνή αγορά»

Μουσική : Στέλλα Μαστοράκη

Ελληνικοί στίχοι : Στέλλα Μαστοράκη

Αγγλικοί στίχοι/ προσαρμογή : Μαριάννα Μαστορακη – Τζένη Φραγκούλη

Ερμηνεία : Τζένη Φραγκούλη

Solo βιολί: Γιώργος Σκίμπας

Ενορχήστρωση : Στέλλα Μαστοράκη

Παραγωγή -επιμέλεια : Στέλλα Μαστορακη – Τζένη Φραγκούλη – Μιχάλης Ζαμπετάκης

Το αγγλικό Χριστουγεννιάτικό μας!!!

Christmas bells are ringing all around

shedding on your heart their might

You will see the dreams you have come true

Magic moment Magic night

Life is tough my darling so are we

Tears are filling up my eyes

Try to find the joy in little things

Seize the moment, touch the skies

May those blessings make you smile

Celebrate together side by side

I’ll be forever a child

Such precious moments our life

Look out there, see the light

Shining down on you

Look around, feel the light

Feel the moment too

So, this Christmas hope will rise again

Life is love and love is light

Season’s spirit calls for warmth and joy

Magic moment Magic night

Let us brace the glow and go outside

Join our hands together tight

While our soul is reaching to breathe in

All this beauty shining bright