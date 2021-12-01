Σας παρουσιάζουμε την πρώτη σόλο κυκλοφορία του Voúdris, δηλαδή του Σέργιου Βούδρη, τραγουδιστή και συνθέτη της αθηναϊκής art pop μπάντας The Voyage Limpid Sound.

To “You Can’t Hide From Christmas” είναι ένα χριστουγεννιάτικο σινγκλ που ηχογραφήθηκε κάτω από πολύ ξεχωριστές συνθήκες. Ο Βούδρης κάλεσε 25 στενούς μουσικούς συνεργάτες και φίλους του, από την ροκ και την κλασική σκηνή, και σε ένα μακροσκελές σέσιον στις 21 Νοεμβρίου 2021 στο στούντιο της Δισκέξ ηχογράφησαν ζωντανά, όλοι μαζί, το τραγούδι.

Αυτή η all-star χριστουγεννιάτικη rock and roll ορχήστρα, οι “The Christmas Carole Kings“, αποτελείται από μέλη των The Voyage Limpid Sound, Acid Baby Jesus, Whereswilder, Bazooka, The Prisma Flower Band, Prins Obi/Baby Guru, Saber Rider, Odysseas Tziritas, MENTA, His Majesty the King of Spain, Lake Jackson, και Colour for a Rebel.

Το τραγούδι συνοδεύεται από ένα βίντεο making of από την ημέρα της ηχογράφησης, από την Αναστασία Dafy Δαφερέρα.

Οι Συντελεστές: Σέργιος Βούδρης, Κώστας Συνοδινός, Κώστας Στεργίου, Χρήστος Νυφλής, Νώντας Παππάς, Μάρκος Μαζαράκης, Γιάννης Ράλλης, Μανώλης Γιαννίκιος, Βασίλης Νησσόπουλος, Αλέκος Βουλγαράκης, Γιάννης Βούλγαρης, Γεώργιος Prins Obi Δημάκης, Αλίκη Saber Rider Λευθεριώτη, Οδυσσέας Τζιρίτας, Κώστας Βλάχας, Δημήτρης Λαϊνάς, Νεκτάριος Κουβαράς, Γιώργος Mufatsa Αθανασίου, Λουκάς Γιαννακίτσας, Πέτρος Λαμπρίδης, Θάνος Μαργέτης, Βάσω Καριώτη, Σοφία Αλαμανή Ναθαναηλίδου, Χάρης Νείλας, Ορέστης Μπενέκας, Σταύρος Γεωργιόπουλος.

It’s the last day of November again

Rain is turning into snow

And right behind the corner so adorable, in glee

Your pale reflection on the baubles of your Christmas tree

It’s the last day of November again

People round you start to glow

And from deep inside your memory this haunting refrain

Is waking up and starts to jingle endlessly in you brain

You can’t hide from Christmas

You can run, you can try but you will fail

When you got heavens beside you

And your own Christmas star to guide you

It will catch you so you’re gonna hide to no avail

A little requiem in three

Goes out to every slaughtered tree

That their oblivion one predicts

Begins December twenty six

It’s the last day of November again

There’s no turning back anymore

You can’t jump straight to January

Or just exit from the rear

So get ready for the rise and then the fall of yuletide cheer

(Run Run Run Run Run!/Have a little jingle, Have s little jangle)