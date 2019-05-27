Xenia Ghali – “Dopamine”

Η Xenia Ghali κυκλοφορεί τη νέα της μουσική παραγωγή ‘Dopamine’, η οποία περιλαμβάνει ιδιαίτερες ενορχηστρωτικές τεχνικές και σύνθεση.

Η δυναμική Dj έχει ήδη στο βιογραφικό της δύο νο.1 κομμάτια στα charts του Billboard Dance Club (το ‘Under These Lights’ & ‘Places’), περισσότερο από 1.000.000 streams στο single της ‘Stick Around’ και συνεργασίες με κορυφαίους τραγουδιστές όπως τον Pitbull & τον Wyclef Jean.

All the time

I’m gonna show my teeth

They ask my why I smile

Say you’re my dopamine

I can’t help my wired jaw

And tired cheeks

The chemicals they spiral in a sweet release

Throw some light on me

I’m ready to glow

Yeah I got my eyes closed

Throw some light one me

I’m ready to glow

I don’t need the drugs

Cause you’re love’s my Dopamine

I feel a rush

Sending signals to my brain

I can’t sleep you off

Cause you’re stuck in my blood stream

I don’t need the drugs

Cause your loves my Dopamine

All my life I want to live a dream

I’ve been restless for a while

No time for slumbering

Forever let me bask in your soulbeams

I’m addicted to your love

I’m never leaving trust

Throw some light on me

Throw some light one me

I’m ready to glow

Yeah I got my eyes closed

Throw some light one me

Throw some light one me

I’m ready to glow

I don’t need the drugs

Cause you’re love’s my Dopamine

I feel a rush

Sending signals to my brain

I can’t sleep you off

Cause you’re stuck in my blood stream

I don’t need the drugs

Cause your loves my Dopamine

Pop you up

Drink you down darling

I’m in love

With this feeling darling

Pop you up

Drink you down darling

I’m in love

With this feeling darling

I don’t need the drugs

Cause you’re love’s my Dopamine

I feel a rush

Sending signals to my brain

I can’t sleep you off

Cause you’re stuck in my blood stream

I don’t need the drugs

Cause your loves my Dopamine