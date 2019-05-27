Xenia Ghali – “Dopamine”

Η Xenia Ghali κυκλοφορεί τη νέα της μουσική παραγωγή ‘Dopamine’, η οποία περιλαμβάνει ιδιαίτερες ενορχηστρωτικές τεχνικές και σύνθεση.
Η δυναμική Dj έχει ήδη στο βιογραφικό της δύο νο.1 κομμάτια στα charts του Billboard Dance Club (το ‘Under These Lights’ & ‘Places’), περισσότερο από 1.000.000 streams στο single της ‘Stick Around’ και συνεργασίες με κορυφαίους τραγουδιστές όπως τον Pitbull & τον Wyclef Jean.
All the time
I’m gonna show my teeth
They ask my why I smile
Say you’re my dopamine
I can’t help my wired jaw
And tired cheeks
The chemicals they spiral in a sweet release
Throw some light on me
I’m ready to glow
Yeah I got my eyes closed
Throw some light one me
I’m ready to glow
I don’t need the drugs
Cause you’re love’s my Dopamine
I feel a rush
Sending signals to my brain
I can’t sleep you off
Cause you’re stuck in my blood stream
I don’t need the drugs
Cause your loves my Dopamine
All my life I want to live a dream
I’ve been restless for a while
No time for slumbering
Forever let me bask in your soulbeams
I’m addicted to your love
I’m never leaving trust
Throw some light on me
Throw some light one me
I’m ready to glow
Yeah I got my eyes closed
Throw some light one me
Throw some light one me
I’m ready to glow
I don’t need the drugs
Cause you’re love’s my Dopamine
I feel a rush
Sending signals to my brain
I can’t sleep you off
Cause you’re stuck in my blood stream
I don’t need the drugs
Cause your loves my Dopamine
Pop you up
Drink you down darling
I’m in love
With this feeling darling
Pop you up
Drink you down darling
I’m in love
With this feeling darling
I don’t need the drugs
Cause you’re love’s my Dopamine
I feel a rush
Sending signals to my brain
I can’t sleep you off
Cause you’re stuck in my blood stream
I don’t need the drugs
Cause your loves my Dopamine