Η Δάφνη Λάζου παρουσιάζει το νέο video των Daphne and the Fuzz, “Early Morning“. Θα ακολουθήσουν άλλα δύο video μέσα στον Απρίλιο για τα κομμάτια “Dance” και “Mr Everywhere”.
Και τα τρία video έχει σκηνοθετήσει ο Σπύρος Μαλτέζος, το κοινό τους στοιχείο είναι ότι έχουν γυριστεί όλα στο σπίτι της Δάφνης Λάζου και είναι μόνο ένα δείγμα του πως μπορεί να είναι κανείς δημιουργικός κατά την διάρκεια της καραντίνας.
Τα ομώνυμα κομμάτια περιέχονται στο τελευταίο album των Daphne and the Fuzz, “2 ΑΜ”, που κυκλοφόρησε τον Οκτώβριο του 2018 από την Inner Ear.
Early morning
Hear the children play
Morning coffee on the table tray
And I’m leaving for a day
Where your smile and your joyful words lay
Touch my hair locks
Touch my chest and see
How we’re heading to the next scene
Like a mother bird builds her nest
Like a pillow feather flits and rest
I am wandering from place to place
Sometimes I stay, sometimes I trace for the best
But as your loving hands craft our song
I am sure we’ve found our dream home