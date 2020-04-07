Η Δάφνη Λάζου παρουσιάζει το νέο video των Daphne and the Fuzz, “Early Morning“. Θα ακολουθήσουν άλλα δύο video μέσα στον Απρίλιο για τα κομμάτια “Dance” και “Mr Everywhere”.

Και τα τρία video έχει σκηνοθετήσει ο Σπύρος Μαλτέζος, το κοινό τους στοιχείο είναι ότι έχουν γυριστεί όλα στο σπίτι της Δάφνης Λάζου και είναι μόνο ένα δείγμα του πως μπορεί να είναι κανείς δημιουργικός κατά την διάρκεια της καραντίνας.

Τα ομώνυμα κομμάτια περιέχονται στο τελευταίο album των Daphne and the Fuzz, “2 ΑΜ”, που κυκλοφόρησε τον Οκτώβριο του 2018 από την Inner Ear.

Early morning

Hear the children play

Morning coffee on the table tray

And I’m leaving for a day

Where your smile and your joyful words lay

Touch my hair locks

Touch my chest and see

How we’re heading to the next scene

Like a mother bird builds her nest

Like a pillow feather flits and rest

I am wandering from place to place

Sometimes I stay, sometimes I trace for the best

But as your loving hands craft our song

I am sure we’ve found our dream home