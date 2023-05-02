Η Joanne, παρουσιάζει το τραγούδι που κατέθεσε στην Eurovision του 2022.

Η εντυπωσιακή performer που τον τελευταίο καιρό ακούγεται παντού χάρη στα smash hit της “Twist In My Sobriety”, “Tom’s Diner” αλλά και το «Κάτσε Καλά» μαζί με την Έλενα Παπαρίζου και τη Marseaux, λίγες μέρες πριν τον 67ο Διαγωνισμό Τραγουδιού της Eurovision, κυκλοφορεί το τραγούδι με το οποίο διεκδίκησε την εκπροσώπηση της Ελλάδας το 2022.

Το “Remedy” είναι ένα pop, dance & με αρκετά ethnic στοιχεία τραγούδι το οποίο μιλάει για την ισορροπία στη ζωή κάθε ατόμου και την αποδοχή της ατέλειας σε οποιαδήποτε μορφή της. Το κομμάτι είναι εμπνευσμένο από την ζωή της ίδιας της Joanne ως ένα νέο κορίτσι με μια πάθηση στην όραση που ζει την ζωή στα άκρα και κάνει τα όνειρα της πραγματικότητα χωρίς να περιορίζεται από την “διαφορετικότητα” της.

Το “Remedy” σε στίχους και μουσική των ARCADE, Michael Tsaousopoulos & Sarah De Warren κυκλοφορεί σε όλα τα ψηφιακά καταστήματα και τις streaming υπηρεσίες από τη Minos EMI, a Universal Music Company.

Like a diamond hidin’ in the rough

Left my heart buried beneath the dust

never looked for trouble, it just came to find me

Through the darkness i just wanna run

like an arrow pointed at the sun

in the stratosphere you know where I’ll be

If I see red

If I see blue

Don’t need a remedy, remedy, remedy

My colors blend

Right into yours to find you

If you see me

If I see you

Don’t need a remedy, remedy, remedy

If you see red

I’ll be the blue inside you

No remedy

There can be no high without the low

there’s no cure or antidote I know

When you fall apart, always keep the bruises

It’s a bet that we just gotta take

Like a bullet we could ricochet

we don’t get to choose who wins or loses

If I see red

If I see blue

Don’t need a remedy, remedy, remedy

My colors blend

Right into yours to find you

If you see me

If I see you

Don’t need a remedy, remedy, remedy

If you see red

I’ll be the blue inside you

I feel I feel the horizon

Lost in the clouds so I close my eyes and

storm out the sky like they never broke us

If I see red

If I see blue

Don’t need a remedy, remedy, remedy

My colors blend

Right into yours to find you

If you see me

If I see you

Don’t need a remedy, remedy, remedy

If you see red

I’ll be the blue inside you