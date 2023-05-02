Η Joanne, παρουσιάζει το τραγούδι που κατέθεσε στην Eurovision του 2022.
Η εντυπωσιακή performer που τον τελευταίο καιρό ακούγεται παντού χάρη στα smash hit της “Twist In My Sobriety”, “Tom’s Diner” αλλά και το «Κάτσε Καλά» μαζί με την Έλενα Παπαρίζου και τη Marseaux, λίγες μέρες πριν τον 67ο Διαγωνισμό Τραγουδιού της Eurovision, κυκλοφορεί το τραγούδι με το οποίο διεκδίκησε την εκπροσώπηση της Ελλάδας το 2022.
Το “Remedy” είναι ένα pop, dance & με αρκετά ethnic στοιχεία τραγούδι το οποίο μιλάει για την ισορροπία στη ζωή κάθε ατόμου και την αποδοχή της ατέλειας σε οποιαδήποτε μορφή της. Το κομμάτι είναι εμπνευσμένο από την ζωή της ίδιας της Joanne ως ένα νέο κορίτσι με μια πάθηση στην όραση που ζει την ζωή στα άκρα και κάνει τα όνειρα της πραγματικότητα χωρίς να περιορίζεται από την “διαφορετικότητα” της.
Το “Remedy” σε στίχους και μουσική των ARCADE, Michael Tsaousopoulos & Sarah De Warren κυκλοφορεί σε όλα τα ψηφιακά καταστήματα και τις streaming υπηρεσίες από τη Minos EMI, a Universal Music Company.
Like a diamond hidin’ in the rough
Left my heart buried beneath the dust
never looked for trouble, it just came to find me
Through the darkness i just wanna run
like an arrow pointed at the sun
in the stratosphere you know where I’ll be
If I see red
If I see blue
Don’t need a remedy, remedy, remedy
My colors blend
Right into yours to find you
If you see me
If I see you
Don’t need a remedy, remedy, remedy
If you see red
I’ll be the blue inside you
No remedy
There can be no high without the low
there’s no cure or antidote I know
When you fall apart, always keep the bruises
It’s a bet that we just gotta take
Like a bullet we could ricochet
we don’t get to choose who wins or loses
If I see red
If I see blue
Don’t need a remedy, remedy, remedy
My colors blend
Right into yours to find you
If you see me
If I see you
Don’t need a remedy, remedy, remedy
If you see red
I’ll be the blue inside you
I feel I feel the horizon
Lost in the clouds so I close my eyes and
storm out the sky like they never broke us
If I see red
If I see blue
Don’t need a remedy, remedy, remedy
My colors blend
Right into yours to find you
If you see me
If I see you
Don’t need a remedy, remedy, remedy
If you see red
I’ll be the blue inside you