To Οh Boy είναι η νέα συνεργασία του συνθέτη Τάσου Μελετόπουλου με τη Νεφέλη Φασούλη.
Το τραγούδι συμπληρώνει μια τριάδα τραγουδιών με τη φωνή της Νεφέλης Φασούλη, μετά τα Totally Confused και As##ole, που κυκλοφόρησαν το 2022.
Είναι ένα νωχελικό soul/pop κομμάτι με ηλεκτρονικό ήχο που έρχεται να προστεθεί στα πρόσφατα singles του Τάσου Μελετόπουλου, που ξεχώρισαν στο ραδιόφωνο και τα playlists.
Στίχοι – Μουσική: Τάσος Μελετόπουλος
Ενορχήστρωση, παραγωγή : Χρήστος Αλεξάκης
Επιμέλεια – Οργάνωση: Άρης Δαβαράκης
Φωνή: Νεφέλη Φασούλη
How my heart beats when you are near
Hey my love is strong
Its more than clear
Nothing to fear
Come to my world
Bring me some flowers
Open my door
Oh boy come closer
Dont hesitate
Make me crazy in love
Dont seat and wait
Come feel the passion
Embrace me boy
Be my companion lover
Take my hand and bring me back
Where i belong
Pull me up and bring me down to earth where we belong
Dont ask why
Please dont ask me why
Take my hand and bring me back
Where i belong
My love is strong
Nothing to fear
Come to my world
Oh boy what a feeling
Feel my velvet skin
Make me fall in love
These things cant wait
Its now or never
Embrace me boy
Kiss me all over lover
Take my hand and bring me back
Where i belong
Hold me tight and bring me back to you
Where i belong
Dont ask why please dont ask me why
Take my hand and bring me back
Where i belong
Pul me up and bring me down to earth were we belong
Dont ask why
Please dond ask me why
Take my hand and bring me back were i belong
Were i belong
Please dont be long.