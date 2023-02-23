To Οh Boy είναι η νέα συνεργασία του συνθέτη Τάσου Μελετόπουλου με τη Νεφέλη Φασούλη.

Το τραγούδι συμπληρώνει μια τριάδα τραγουδιών με τη φωνή της Νεφέλης Φασούλη, μετά τα Totally Confused και As##ole, που κυκλοφόρησαν το 2022.

Είναι ένα νωχελικό soul/pop κομμάτι με ηλεκτρονικό ήχο που έρχεται να προστεθεί στα πρόσφατα singles του Τάσου Μελετόπουλου, που ξεχώρισαν στο ραδιόφωνο και τα playlists.

Στίχοι – Μουσική: Τάσος Μελετόπουλος

Ενορχήστρωση, παραγωγή : Χρήστος Αλεξάκης

Επιμέλεια – Οργάνωση: Άρης Δαβαράκης

Φωνή: Νεφέλη Φασούλη

How my heart beats when you are near

Hey my love is strong

Its more than clear

Nothing to fear

Come to my world

Bring me some flowers

Open my door

Oh boy come closer

Dont hesitate

Make me crazy in love

Dont seat and wait

Come feel the passion

Embrace me boy

Be my companion lover

Take my hand and bring me back

Where i belong

Pull me up and bring me down to earth where we belong

Dont ask why

Please dont ask me why

Take my hand and bring me back

Where i belong

My love is strong

Nothing to fear

Come to my world

Oh boy what a feeling

Feel my velvet skin

Make me fall in love

These things cant wait

Its now or never

Embrace me boy

Kiss me all over lover

Take my hand and bring me back

Where i belong

Hold me tight and bring me back to you

Where i belong

Dont ask why please dont ask me why

Take my hand and bring me back

Where i belong

Pul me up and bring me down to earth were we belong

Dont ask why

Please dond ask me why

Take my hand and bring me back were i belong

Were i belong

Please dont be long.