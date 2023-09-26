Μετά το “Glacial”, το “Your Lover” είναι το δεύτερο video clip από τον δίσκο της Tango with Lions “you.me.”, που κυκλοφόρησε τον Νοέμβριο του 2022 από την Inner Ear.

Το “Your Lover” είναι η ιστορία δύο ατόμων μέσα στον χρόνο, τα οποία συνειδητοποιούν ότι “φόρεσαν” το ένα στο άλλο ό,τι χρειάζονταν να δουν και να νιώσουν για να χτίσουν ένα ερωτικό-φιλικό παραμύθι που θα ταίριαζε στις προσδοκίες τους.

Το video clip γυρίστηκε στο Βερολίνο τον Ιούλιο του 2023.

Σκηνοθεσία: Κατερίνα Παπαχρήστου

Κάμερα: Χρήστος Κουτσουραδής

Κουστούμια/μακιγιάζ: Κάλλια Κεφαλά

Μοντάζ: Κατερίνα Παπαχρήστου / Χρήστος Κουτσουραδής

Παίζει ο Νίκος Τσώλης

He said

“One day, you’ll be seeing all of this clearly”

He said

“One day, you’ll be shouting from the top to the fields

Hey you, lonely, you’ll be free”

He said “one day”, but the day never came

It slipped away with the youth

Don’t say “one day”,

say “now”

He came back one day

to find the love he lost cause it wasn’t fate.

He came back one day

to find the leaves fallen off

without him saying nothing but

“Don’t lose hope, don’t lose your days”

You came one day

to take it all back

but that was your call all along

Don’t say “one day”,

say “now”

He said

“One day, you’ll be seeing all of this clearly”

He said

“One day, you’ll be shouting from the top to the fields.

Hey you, lonely, you’ll be free”

He said “one day”, but the day never came

It slipped away with the youth

Baby,

your lover…