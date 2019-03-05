Το τραγούδι με το οποίο πάει η Τάμτα στη Eurovision για τη Κύπρο! Δείτε το επίσημο video clip…

Το «Replay» είναι το κομμάτι με το οποίο θα εκπροσωπήσει η Τάμτα την Κύπρο στον 64ο ευρωπαϊκό Διαγωνισμό Τραγουδιού της Eurovision το Μάιο στο Ισραήλ.

Η κυκλοφορία του official video στο YouTube πραγματοποιήθηκε πριν λίγο στο επίσημο κανάλι της Τάμτα στο YouTube, λίγο μετά την πρώτη επίσημη προβολή του στο κεντρικό δελτίο ειδήσεων του ΡΙΚ στην Κύπρο.

You got a problem

2 am I’m in your head

Let’s just be honest, tonight

Only I can solve it

Ya twisting turning in your bed

Them sheets need my body, tonight

That’s when you call me,

that’s when you call me,

Say u feeling lonely,

Early in the morning, early in the morning

Time is moving slowly

We keep it undercover

I know you miss the taste

Heart beats like an 808

You need my love on Replay

Replay replay replay yeah

You need my love on Replay

Replay replay replay yeah

You need my love on Replay

You stuck on me darlin’

Like a love song on repeat

Yeah u got a problem alright

N I know I’m the one to blame

Because I make you scream my name

N baby I’m all in tonight