Το τραγούδι με το οποίο πάει η Τάμτα στη Eurovision για τη Κύπρο! Δείτε το επίσημο video clip…

Το «Replay» είναι το κομμάτι με το οποίο θα εκπροσωπήσει η Τάμτα την Κύπρο στον 64ο ευρωπαϊκό Διαγωνισμό Τραγουδιού της Eurovision το Μάιο στο Ισραήλ.
Η κυκλοφορία του official video στο YouTube πραγματοποιήθηκε πριν λίγο στο επίσημο κανάλι της Τάμτα στο YouTube, λίγο μετά την πρώτη επίσημη προβολή του στο κεντρικό δελτίο ειδήσεων του ΡΙΚ στην Κύπρο.
You got a problem
2 am I’m in your head
Let’s just be honest, tonight
Only I can solve it
Ya twisting turning in your bed
Them sheets need my body, tonight
That’s when you call me,
that’s when you call me,
Say u feeling lonely,
Early in the morning, early in the morning
Time is moving slowly
We keep it undercover
I know you miss the taste
Heart beats like an 808
You need my love on Replay
Replay replay replay yeah
You need my love on Replay
Replay replay replay yeah
You need my love on Replay
You stuck on me darlin’
Like a love song on repeat
Yeah u got a problem alright
N I know I’m the one to blame
Because I make you scream my name
N baby I’m all in tonight