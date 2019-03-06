Αυτό είναι το τραγούδι με το οποίο θα εκπροσωπήσει την Ελλάδα η Katerine Duska στη φετινή Eurovision!

Δόθηκε στη δημοσιότητα το “Better Love“, το τραγούδι με το οποίο θα μας εκπροσωπήσει στη φετινή Eurovision η Katerine Duska! Το τραγούδι παρουσίασε η ίδια σε εκδήλωση της ΕΡΤ στο Μέγαρο Μουσικής Αθηνών. Υπενθυμίζουμε πως το τραγούδι έγραψε η ίδια μαζί με τον Leon of Athens (μουσική) και τον Σκωτσέζο David Sneddon (στίχους).

Η Ελλάδα (όπως και η Κύπρος) θα διαγωνιστεί στον πρώτο ημιτελικό, στις 14 Μαΐου.

Την παραγωγή του κομματιού, η οποία πραγματοποιήθηκε εξ ολοκλήρου στο Λονδίνο, ανέλαβε ο Phil Cook.

MUSIC: Katerine Duska, Leon of Athens, David Sneddon

LYRICS: Katerine Duska, David Sneddon

DIRECTED & ART DIRECTED BY Efi Gousi

Live for the mess

Make me feel ageless

No pain, no gain

Teach me carelessness

And I’m about to see all that’s made up

And everything they want from us

No pain, no gain

Once bitten, make way

And I can’t hide it

I won’t fight this

Yearning feeling inside

Gotta get

Better love, better love

All that we’re after

Way to love, who you love

There’s nothing more to say to back it up when I’m

unafraid, I‘ve lost enough

Go on, hold on for dear life

‘Cause I can’t hide it

I won’t fight this

Burning feeling inside

Gotta get

Better love, better love

All that we’re after

Way to love, who you love

Won’t you lean on me

You can lean on me

Let them look, don’t know, don’t care

Go deep with me

Go deep with me

Go deep with me

Better love, better love

All that we’re after

Way to love, who you love

What you waiting for, what you waiting fo-or, what you waiting for?

Better love, who you love