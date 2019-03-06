Αυτό είναι το τραγούδι με το οποίο θα εκπροσωπήσει την Ελλάδα η Katerine Duska στη φετινή Eurovision!

Δόθηκε στη δημοσιότητα το “Better Love“, το τραγούδι με το οποίο θα μας εκπροσωπήσει στη φετινή Eurovision η Katerine Duska! Το τραγούδι παρουσίασε η ίδια σε εκδήλωση της ΕΡΤ στο Μέγαρο Μουσικής Αθηνών. Υπενθυμίζουμε πως το τραγούδι έγραψε η ίδια μαζί με τον Leon of Athens (μουσική) και τον Σκωτσέζο David Sneddon (στίχους).
Η Ελλάδα (όπως και η Κύπρος) θα διαγωνιστεί στον πρώτο ημιτελικό, στις 14 Μαΐου.
Την παραγωγή του κομματιού, η οποία πραγματοποιήθηκε εξ ολοκλήρου στο Λονδίνο, ανέλαβε ο Phil Cook.
MUSIC: Katerine Duska, Leon of Athens, David Sneddon
LYRICS: Katerine Duska, David Sneddon
DIRECTED & ART DIRECTED BY Efi Gousi
Live for the mess
Make me feel ageless
No pain, no gain
Teach me carelessness
And I’m about to see all that’s made up
And everything they want from us
No pain, no gain
Once bitten, make way
And I can’t hide it
I won’t fight this
Yearning feeling inside
Gotta get
Better love, better love
All that we’re after
Way to love, who you love
There’s nothing more to say to back it up when I’m
unafraid, I‘ve lost enough
Go on, hold on for dear life
‘Cause I can’t hide it
I won’t fight this
Burning feeling inside
Gotta get
Better love, better love
All that we’re after
Way to love, who you love
Won’t you lean on me
You can lean on me
Let them look, don’t know, don’t care
Go deep with me
Go deep with me
Go deep with me
Better love, better love
All that we’re after
Way to love, who you love
What you waiting for, what you waiting fo-or, what you waiting for?
Better love, who you love