Δόθηκε στη δημοσιότητα το τραγούδι με το οποίο θα μας εκπροσωπήσει στη φετινή Eurovision η Στεφανία Λυμπερακάκη! Πρόκειται για το “Supergirl” που έγραψαν ο Δημήτρης Κοντόπουλος με τους Arcade και τη συμβολή και του Sharon Vaughn στους στίχους.
Αυτοί είναι οι στίχοι (αγγλικοί) και παρακάτω μπορείτε να δείτε και το επίσημο video clip του τραγουδιού…
Keep the phone booth, don’t need a super car
No x-ray vision to show them who we are
I got the power, climb up the tower
Save all humanity on zero hour
Na-na-nothing can stop me, no-nobody can hold me down
Standing in the light, it’s a new world, let me be your supergirl
Na-na-nothing can stop me, no-nobody can hold us down
Fighting in the dark over true love, let me be your supergirl
I’m your supergirl
Fighting from the heart
I’m your supergirl, supergirl, unana
In this crazy world, crazy world, unana
I’m your supergirl, supergirl, unana
Fighting from the heart, from the heart, unana
There’s no wonder it takes a woman
To be a hero more than a human
To overflow your heart with electricity
Find through the shadows your true identity
Na-na-nothing can stop me, no-nobody can hold me down
Standing in the light, it’s a new world, let me be your supergirl
Na-na-nothing can stop me, no-nobody can hold us down
Fighting in the dark over true love, let me be your supergirl
I’m your supergirl
Fighting from the heart
I’m your supergirl, supergirl, unana
In this crazy world, crazy world, unana
I’m your supergirl, supergirl, unana
Fighting from the heart, from the heart, unana
Fly, give me a signal and I’ll fly
On a supersonic high
Like a hero in the sky
I will stand by your side
I’m your supergirl, supergirl, unana
In this crazy world, crazy world, unana
I’m your supergirl, supergirl, unana
Fighting from the heart
I’m your supergirl, supergirl, unana
In this crazy world, crazy world, unana
I’m your supergirl, supergirl, unana
Fighting from the heart
I’m your supergirl