Δόθηκε στη δημοσιότητα το τραγούδι με το οποίο θα μας εκπροσωπήσει στη φετινή Eurovision η Στεφανία Λυμπερακάκη! Πρόκειται για το “Supergirl” που έγραψαν ο Δημήτρης Κοντόπουλος με τους Arcade και τη συμβολή και του Sharon Vaughn στους στίχους.

Αυτοί είναι οι στίχοι (αγγλικοί) και παρακάτω μπορείτε να δείτε και το επίσημο video clip του τραγουδιού…

Keep the phone booth, don’t need a super car

No x-ray vision to show them who we are

I got the power, climb up the tower

Save all humanity on zero hour

Na-na-nothing can stop me, no-nobody can hold me down

Standing in the light, it’s a new world, let me be your supergirl

Na-na-nothing can stop me, no-nobody can hold us down

Fighting in the dark over true love, let me be your supergirl

I’m your supergirl

Fighting from the heart

I’m your supergirl, supergirl, unana

In this crazy world, crazy world, unana

I’m your supergirl, supergirl, unana

Fighting from the heart, from the heart, unana

There’s no wonder it takes a woman

To be a hero more than a human

To overflow your heart with electricity

Find through the shadows your true identity

Na-na-nothing can stop me, no-nobody can hold me down

Standing in the light, it’s a new world, let me be your supergirl

Na-na-nothing can stop me, no-nobody can hold us down

Fighting in the dark over true love, let me be your supergirl

I’m your supergirl

Fighting from the heart

I’m your supergirl, supergirl, unana

In this crazy world, crazy world, unana

I’m your supergirl, supergirl, unana

Fighting from the heart, from the heart, unana

Fly, give me a signal and I’ll fly

On a supersonic high

Like a hero in the sky

I will stand by your side

I’m your supergirl, supergirl, unana

In this crazy world, crazy world, unana

I’m your supergirl, supergirl, unana

Fighting from the heart

I’m your supergirl, supergirl, unana

In this crazy world, crazy world, unana

I’m your supergirl, supergirl, unana

Fighting from the heart

I’m your supergirl