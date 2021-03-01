To Ραδιοφωνικό Ίδρυμα Κύπρου και η Panik Records ανακοινώνουν την κυκλοφορία του «El Diablo» στα ψηφιακά καταστήματα μουσικής. Παράλληλα, το music video του τραγουδιού με το οποίο η Έλενα Τσαγκρινού θα εκπροσωπήσει την Κύπρο στη φετινή Eurovision είναι διαθέσιμο στο YouTube.

Το «El Diablo», που έγραψαν οι Thomas Stengaard, Jimmy “Joker” Thornfeldt, Laurell Barker και Oxa, είναι ένα σύγχρονο, δυναμικό, αγγλόφωνο, pop anthem.

Στο music video, σε σκηνοθεσία Γιώργου Μπενιουδάκη, η Έλενα Τσαγκρινού και το «El Diablo», έρχονται στις οθόνες μας μέσα από sexy και μυστηριώδεις εικόνες, γεμάτες δυναμισμό. Η Έλενα Τσαγκρινού πλαισιώνεται από άνδρες χορευτές σε μία δυναμική χορογραφία που επιμελήθηκε η Chali Jennings.

Tonight we gonna burn in a party

We wild as fire that’s on the loose

Hotter than sriracha on our bodies

T- taco – tamale – ya that’s my mood

All this spicy melts my icy edges baby it’s true

Tonight we gonna burn in a party

It’s heaven in hell with you

Mama mama cita

Tell me what to do

Lola lola loca

I’m breaking the rules

I fell in love I fell in love I gave my heart to El Diablo El Diablo

I gave it up I gave it up because he tells me I’m his angel, I’m his angel

Oh, El Diablo, El Diablo

I fell in love I fell in love I gave my heart to El Diablo, El Diablo

Tonight we gonna dance in the moonlight

Droppin’ our lashes on the floor

Hair flip flip made ya look twice

Touch me touch me mi amor

All this spicy melts my icy edges baby for sure

Tonight we gonna dance in the moonlight

And then we gonna do it some more

Mama mama cita

Tell me what to do

Lola lola loca

I’m breaking the rules

I fell in love I fell in love I gave my heart to El Diablo El Diablo

I gave it up I gave it up because he tells me I’m his angel, I’m his angel

Oh, El Diablo, El Diablo

I fell in love I fell in love I gave my heart to El Diablo, El Diablo

I love El Diablo

I love El Diablo

I love El Diablo

I fell in love I fell in love I gave my heart to El Diablo El Diablo

I gave it up I gave it up because he tells me I’m his angel, I’m his angel

Oh, El Diablo, El Diablo

I fell in love I fell in love I gave my heart to El Diablo, El Diablo

I love El Diablo

El Diablo