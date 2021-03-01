To Ραδιοφωνικό Ίδρυμα Κύπρου και η Panik Records ανακοινώνουν την κυκλοφορία του «El Diablo» στα ψηφιακά καταστήματα μουσικής. Παράλληλα, το music video του τραγουδιού με το οποίο η Έλενα Τσαγκρινού θα εκπροσωπήσει την Κύπρο στη φετινή Eurovision είναι διαθέσιμο στο YouTube.
Το «El Diablo», που έγραψαν οι Thomas Stengaard, Jimmy “Joker” Thornfeldt, Laurell Barker και Oxa, είναι ένα σύγχρονο, δυναμικό, αγγλόφωνο, pop anthem.
Στο music video, σε σκηνοθεσία Γιώργου Μπενιουδάκη, η Έλενα Τσαγκρινού και το «El Diablo», έρχονται στις οθόνες μας μέσα από sexy και μυστηριώδεις εικόνες, γεμάτες δυναμισμό. Η Έλενα Τσαγκρινού πλαισιώνεται από άνδρες χορευτές σε μία δυναμική χορογραφία που επιμελήθηκε η Chali Jennings.
Tonight we gonna burn in a party
We wild as fire that’s on the loose
Hotter than sriracha on our bodies
T- taco – tamale – ya that’s my mood
All this spicy melts my icy edges baby it’s true
Tonight we gonna burn in a party
It’s heaven in hell with you
Mama mama cita
Tell me what to do
Lola lola loca
I’m breaking the rules
I fell in love I fell in love I gave my heart to El Diablo El Diablo
I gave it up I gave it up because he tells me I’m his angel, I’m his angel
Oh, El Diablo, El Diablo
I fell in love I fell in love I gave my heart to El Diablo, El Diablo
Tonight we gonna dance in the moonlight
Droppin’ our lashes on the floor
Hair flip flip made ya look twice
Touch me touch me mi amor
All this spicy melts my icy edges baby for sure
Tonight we gonna dance in the moonlight
And then we gonna do it some more
Mama mama cita
Tell me what to do
Lola lola loca
I’m breaking the rules
I fell in love I fell in love I gave my heart to El Diablo El Diablo
I gave it up I gave it up because he tells me I’m his angel, I’m his angel
Oh, El Diablo, El Diablo
I fell in love I fell in love I gave my heart to El Diablo, El Diablo
I love El Diablo
I love El Diablo
I love El Diablo
I fell in love I fell in love I gave my heart to El Diablo El Diablo
I gave it up I gave it up because he tells me I’m his angel, I’m his angel
Oh, El Diablo, El Diablo
I fell in love I fell in love I gave my heart to El Diablo, El Diablo
I love El Diablo
El Diablo