Το καραβάνι έφτασε φορτωμένο μουσικές και λόγια βγαλμένα από κόσμους στοιχειωμένους…

φύλαξε την ψυχή σου κι ακολούθησέ το…

Οι Redeye Caravan κυκλοφόρησαν το full-length άλμπουμ “Nostrum Remedium”. Μία πρώτη ιδέα για το τι θα επακολουθούσε, μας έδωσαν πρόσφατα όταν με τον ήχο και εικόνα του single “El Muerto” μας έδειξαν τον δρόμο που έχει χαράξει το καραβάνι.

Ο δεύτερος σταθμός στην πορεία του καραβανιού είναι το τραγούδι “Good Man Richard”, το οποίο συνοδεύεται και αυτό από ένα εξαίρετο official video.

“…. Old dreams die young in the new land, six feet down without a tombstone

in these lands my dreams are haunting me, my dreams are haunting me…”

Μουσική: Άκης Κοσμίδης

Στίχοι: Βαλάντης Δάφκος

Ενορχήστρωση: Πάνος Μακούλης

Video: Πάνος Μακούλης

Οι Redeye Caravan είναι οι:

Άκης Κοσμίδης: φωνή, ακουστική κιθάρα

Βαλάντης Δάφκος: φωνή, μπάσο

Πάνος Μακούλης: ηλεκτρική, slide, ακουστική κιθάρα, πλήκτρα, φωνή

Ελένη Παρασκευοπούλου: φωνή

Στέφανος Στρογγύλης: φυσαρμόνικα

Θάνος Γιαμαρέλος: βιολί

Πάρης Γάτσιος: τύμπανα, κρουστά

Following the stream from Rocky Mountains

riding through hell and hell is riding over me

Poor man…

A saddle on my horse, my gun and shovel

digging up some gold or dig my own grave

Poor man…

Shadows are dancing in the fire

stars and all the gods are looking down on me

Poor man…

Old dreams die young in the new land

six feet down without a tombstone

in these lands my dreams are haunting me

My dreams are haunting me

Following the stream into the canyon

riding through hell and hell is riding over me

Poor man…

Walking on the trail of men before me

like Sutter I will mine my very own vein

Poor man…

Shadows are dancing in the fire

stars and all the gods are looking down on me

Poor man…

Old dreams die young in the new land

six feet down without a tombstone

in these lands my dreams are haunting me

My dreams are haunting me