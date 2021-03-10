Παρουσιάστηκε σήμερα το video clip του τραγουδιού με το οποίο η 18χρονη Stefania (Στεφανία Λυμπερακάκη) θα εκπροσωπήσει την Ελλάδα στη φετινή διοργάνωση της Eurovision που θα πραγματοποιηθεί τον Μάιο στο Ρότερνταμ της Ολλανδίας.
Το «Last dance» είναι μια σύνθεση των Δημήτρη Κοντόπουλου, Arcade, Sharon Vaughn, ενώ creative director στην οπτικοποίηση του τραγουδιού είναι ο Φωκάς Ευαγγελινός. Τη σκηνοθεσία του video clip υπογράφει ο Κώστας Καρύδας.
Η αντίστροφη μέτρηση ξεκίνησε. Ανεβάστε την ένταση…
My heart was born a radical
Electric and dynamical
I’ve never listened to the remedies
With no forevers, no eternities
Holding on beyond the night
For a shadow that feels right
Holding on beyond the night
To you
If the dreams we made, are made of fire
I would give a life just to live the dream again
If our hearts are hanging on a wire
Let’s forget the world below and dance until the end
Let’s dance
Our last dance
Rocking romance
This ain’t our last dance
Let’s dance
My heart was born in neon lights
Floating in space like satellites
Looking for signs of life tonight
As we collide in black and white
Holding on beyond the night
For a shadow that feels right
Holding on beyond the night
To you
If the dreams we made, are made of fire
I would give a life just to live the dream again
Let’s dance
Our last dance
Rocking romance
This ain’t our last dance
Let’s dance
This ain’t our last dance
Take a deeper breath before we touch
Running out of time, let’s use it up
And hold me before the morning comes
Let’s dance
Rocking romance
This ain’t our last dance
Let’s dance