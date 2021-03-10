Παρουσιάστηκε σήμερα το video clip του τραγουδιού με το οποίο η 18χρονη Stefania (Στεφανία Λυμπερακάκη) θα εκπροσωπήσει την Ελλάδα στη φετινή διοργάνωση της Eurovision που θα πραγματοποιηθεί τον Μάιο στο Ρότερνταμ της Ολλανδίας.

Το «Last dance» είναι μια σύνθεση των Δημήτρη Κοντόπουλου, Arcade, Sharon Vaughn, ενώ creative director στην οπτικοποίηση του τραγουδιού είναι ο Φωκάς Ευαγγελινός. Τη σκηνοθεσία του video clip υπογράφει ο Κώστας Καρύδας.

Η αντίστροφη μέτρηση ξεκίνησε. Ανεβάστε την ένταση…

My heart was born a radical

Electric and dynamical

I’ve never listened to the remedies

With no forevers, no eternities

Holding on beyond the night

For a shadow that feels right

Holding on beyond the night

To you

If the dreams we made, are made of fire

I would give a life just to live the dream again

If our hearts are hanging on a wire

Let’s forget the world below and dance until the end

Let’s dance

Our last dance

Rocking romance

This ain’t our last dance

Let’s dance

My heart was born in neon lights

Floating in space like satellites

Looking for signs of life tonight

As we collide in black and white

Holding on beyond the night

For a shadow that feels right

Holding on beyond the night

To you

If the dreams we made, are made of fire

I would give a life just to live the dream again

Let’s dance

Our last dance

Rocking romance

This ain’t our last dance

Let’s dance

This ain’t our last dance

Take a deeper breath before we touch

Running out of time, let’s use it up

And hold me before the morning comes

Let’s dance

Rocking romance

This ain’t our last dance

Let’s dance