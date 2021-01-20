Μετά το σούπερ ραδιοφωνικό χιτ “High Hopes” που ξεχώρισε την περασμένη χρονιά, το σχήμα Man Called Shadow επιστρέφει με το νέο του single, “An Undressed Memory“.

Κι ενώ στο High Hopes, την ερμηνεία ανέλαβε ο Lee Anduze των Parov Stellar, στο An Undressed Memory, έχουμε μια ομάδα τραγουδιστών, που συμμετέχουν. Ο λόγος που το τραγούδι το ερμηνεύουν τόσοι πολλοί τραγουδιστές, είναι γιατί συμβολίζει ότι δεν είμαστε οι μόνοι με επίπονες προσωπικές αναμνήσεις. Το τραγούδι μιλάει για αναμνήσεις που πολλές φορές αδυνατούμε να αντιμετωπίσουμε, θάβοντας τις από φόβο να τις διαχειριστούμε, ενώ πρέπει να βρούμε δύναμη τις “ξεγυμνώσουμε”.

Τους Man Called Shadow απαρτίζουν οι Δημήτρης Νάσσιος (Quasamodo, Smokey Bandits, The Q Orchestra), Λεό Τάσσιος (The Q Orchestra), Alex Sid, Στέφανος Φίλιππος Διαμαντόπουλος. Σύντομα θα κυκλοφορήσουν το πρώτο τους album, ένα blend ήχων από western, rock, soul και cinematic επιρροές.

Μουσική: Δημήτρης Νάσιος & Λεωνίδας Τάσιος

Στίχοι: Δημήτρης Νάσιος & Αριστομένης Τσιγάρας

Βίντεο: Lee Anduze

Τραγουδιστές:

Georges Perin

Lee Anduze

Αλέξανδρος Σιδηρόπουλος

Δημήτρης Νάσιος

Thaliah

Idra Kayne

Άννα Στεφάνου

Φαίη Καραστεργίου

Ερασμία Μαρκίδη

Βασιλεία Σκινήτη

Μουσικοί:

Τύμπανα: Μάριος Ιωάννου

Μπάσο: Μιχάλης Ευδαίμων

Ηλεκτρική κιθάρα / Slide: Λεωνίδας Τάσιος

Ακουστικές κιθάρες: Λεωνίδας Τάσιος, Δημήτρης Σχίζας, Rami Winston

Πιάνο: Βαγγέλη Στεφανόπουλος

Φλάουτο: Γιώργος Φιλικόζης

Mellotron: Δημήτρης Νάσιος

The sun’s chased by the hours,

to a cheap motel at night.

The stars come out in sequins

and the moon in black & white.

Will I make it there on time?

Do I know the way?

Can I make it there on time?

before the night, gives in to day.

My waking eyes half dreaming,

saw familiar scenes at play.

As I retraced a course from which,

I had drawn so far astray.

Will I make me there on time?

Do I know the way?

Can I make it there on time?

before the night gives in to day.

Will I make me there on time?

Do I know the way?

Can I make it there on time?

before the night gives in to day.

(before the night gives in to day)

The sun appears with mourning eyes,

that widen as mine close.

and I’ve returned with peace of mind,

by a memory exposed.

The sun appears with mourning eyes,

that widen as mine close.

and I’ve returned with peace of mind,

by a memory exposed.