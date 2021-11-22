H 18χρονη Stefania επιστρέφει δισκογραφικά με την διασκευή μιας από τις μεγαλύτερες επιτυχίες της δεκαετίας του 80, του θρυλικού “Words”!
Η νεαρή Ελληνίδα αποτελεί μια από τις ελάχιστες τραγουδίστριες παγκόσμια στην οποία δίνεται η άδεια επανεκτέλεσης του κομματιού. Οι δημιουργοί του μάλιστα αποφάσισαν μετά από 40 χρόνια να ξανά γράψουν μέρος των στίχων ώστε να ταιριάζουν με την φρέσκια εκδοχή του τραγουδιού που ετοίμασε για την Stefania ο γνωστός Έλληνας συνθέτης και παραγωγός, Δημήτρης Κοντόπουλος.
Την κυκλοφορία του single, που υπογράφουν οι Robert Fitoussi, Martin Kupersmith και Louis Yaguda, συνοδεύει Lyric Video σε πολύ γιορτινή ατμόσφαιρα σε σκηνοθεσία Σταμάτη Σπίνου.
Words
Don’t come easy to me
How can I find a way
To make you see I love you
Words don’t come easy
Words
Don’t come easy to me
This is the only way
For me to say I love you
Words don’t come easy
Well, I’m just a music girl
Melodies I give to the world
But my words are coming out wrong
Boy, I reveal my heart to you and
Hope that you believe it’s true ’cause
Words
Don’t come easy to me
How can I find a way
To make you see I love you
Words don’t come easy
This is just a simple song
That I’ve made for you on my own
There’s no hidden meaning you know when I
When I say I love you, honey
Please believe I really do ’cause
Words
Words
Don’t come easy to me
How can I find a way
To make you see I love you
Words don’t come easy
Isn’t it easy
Words don’t come easy
Words
Don’t come easy to me
How can I find a way
To make you see I love you
Words don’t come easy
Words don’t come easy to me
This is the only way
For me to say I love you
Words don’t come easy
Words don’t come easy