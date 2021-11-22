H 18χρονη Stefania επιστρέφει δισκογραφικά με την διασκευή μιας από τις μεγαλύτερες επιτυχίες της δεκαετίας του 80, του θρυλικού “Words”!

Η νεαρή Ελληνίδα αποτελεί μια από τις ελάχιστες τραγουδίστριες παγκόσμια στην οποία δίνεται η άδεια επανεκτέλεσης του κομματιού. Οι δημιουργοί του μάλιστα αποφάσισαν μετά από 40 χρόνια να ξανά γράψουν μέρος των στίχων ώστε να ταιριάζουν με την φρέσκια εκδοχή του τραγουδιού που ετοίμασε για την Stefania ο γνωστός Έλληνας συνθέτης και παραγωγός, Δημήτρης Κοντόπουλος.

Την κυκλοφορία του single, που υπογράφουν οι Robert Fitoussi, Martin Kupersmith και Louis Yaguda, συνοδεύει Lyric Video σε πολύ γιορτινή ατμόσφαιρα σε σκηνοθεσία Σταμάτη Σπίνου.

Words

Don’t come easy to me

How can I find a way

To make you see I love you

Words don’t come easy

Words

Don’t come easy to me

This is the only way

For me to say I love you

Words don’t come easy

Well, I’m just a music girl

Melodies I give to the world

But my words are coming out wrong

Boy, I reveal my heart to you and

Hope that you believe it’s true ’cause

Words

Don’t come easy to me

How can I find a way

To make you see I love you

Words don’t come easy

This is just a simple song

That I’ve made for you on my own

There’s no hidden meaning you know when I

When I say I love you, honey

Please believe I really do ’cause

Words

Words

Don’t come easy to me

How can I find a way

To make you see I love you

Words don’t come easy

Isn’t it easy

Words don’t come easy

Words

Don’t come easy to me

How can I find a way

To make you see I love you

Words don’t come easy

Words don’t come easy to me

This is the only way

For me to say I love you

Words don’t come easy

Words don’t come easy