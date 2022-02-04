Οι Swingin’ Cats μας παρουσιάζουν μια ανατρεπτική διασκευή του “Levitating” της Dua Lipa.

Tο βίντεο έρχεται να προστεθεί στην συλλογή “The Swingin’ Cats & Friends”, ένα project με ανατρεπτικές διασκευές γνωστών τραγουδιών με διαφορετικούς guest καλλιτέχνες κάθε φορά και ταυτόχρονη live ηχογράφηση και βιντεοσκόπηση.

Ευχαριστούμε πολύ τους καλεσμένους μας:

Αναστασία Βελισσαρίου (φωνή),

Νίκο Μακρίδη (βιολί)

Άγγελο Δανιά (ακουστική κιθάρα)

Από τους Swingin’ Cats συμμετέχουν οι:

Γιώργος Ζερβός: φωνή, ηλ. κιθάρα

Δημήτρης Καλονάρος: τύμπανα

Στάθης Παρασκευόπουλος: κοντραμπάσο

Ορέστης Πετράκης: ντέφι

If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy

And I can take you for a ride

I had a premonition that we fell into a rhythm

Where the music don’t stop for life

Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes

Shining just the way I like

If you’re feeling like you need a little bit of company

You met me at the perfect time

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I’m levitating

The Milky Way, we’re renegading

Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah

I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I’m levitating

I believe that you’re for me, I feel it in our energy

I see us written in the stars

We can go wherever, so let’s do it now or never

Baby, nothing’s ever, ever too far

Glitter in the sky, glitter in our eyes

Shining just the way we are

I feel like we’re forever every time we get together

But whatever, let’s get lost on Mars

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I’m levitating

The Milky Way, we’re renegading

Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah

I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I’m levitating

My love is like a rocket, watch it blast off

And I’m feeling so electric, dance my ass off

And even if I wanted to, I can’t stop

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

My love is like a rocket, watch it blast off

And I’m feeling so electric, dance my ass off

And even if I wanted to, I can’t stop

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I got you (yeah), moonlight, you’re my starlight

I need you all night (all night), you’re my starlight

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I’m levitating