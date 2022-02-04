Οι Swingin’ Cats μας παρουσιάζουν μια ανατρεπτική διασκευή του “Levitating” της Dua Lipa.
Tο βίντεο έρχεται να προστεθεί στην συλλογή “The Swingin’ Cats & Friends”, ένα project με ανατρεπτικές διασκευές γνωστών τραγουδιών με διαφορετικούς guest καλλιτέχνες κάθε φορά και ταυτόχρονη live ηχογράφηση και βιντεοσκόπηση.
Ευχαριστούμε πολύ τους καλεσμένους μας:
Αναστασία Βελισσαρίου (φωνή),
Νίκο Μακρίδη (βιολί)
Άγγελο Δανιά (ακουστική κιθάρα)
Από τους Swingin’ Cats συμμετέχουν οι:
Γιώργος Ζερβός: φωνή, ηλ. κιθάρα
Δημήτρης Καλονάρος: τύμπανα
Στάθης Παρασκευόπουλος: κοντραμπάσο
Ορέστης Πετράκης: ντέφι
If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy
And I can take you for a ride
I had a premonition that we fell into a rhythm
Where the music don’t stop for life
Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes
Shining just the way I like
If you’re feeling like you need a little bit of company
You met me at the perfect time
You want me, I want you, baby
My sugarboo, I’m levitating
The Milky Way, we’re renegading
Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah
I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I’m levitating
I believe that you’re for me, I feel it in our energy
I see us written in the stars
We can go wherever, so let’s do it now or never
Baby, nothing’s ever, ever too far
Glitter in the sky, glitter in our eyes
Shining just the way we are
I feel like we’re forever every time we get together
But whatever, let’s get lost on Mars
You want me, I want you, baby
My sugarboo, I’m levitating
The Milky Way, we’re renegading
Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah
I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I’m levitating
My love is like a rocket, watch it blast off
And I’m feeling so electric, dance my ass off
And even if I wanted to, I can’t stop
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
My love is like a rocket, watch it blast off
And I’m feeling so electric, dance my ass off
And even if I wanted to, I can’t stop
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I got you (yeah), moonlight, you’re my starlight
I need you all night (all night), you’re my starlight
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I’m levitating