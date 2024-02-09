H Vassilina παρουσιάζει το Crooked, το πρώτο single από το επερχόμενο δεύτερό της album, Femmeland, που θα κυκλοφορήσει τον Απρίλιο από την Inner Ear.
To Crooked αποτελεί το πρώτο βήμα σε ένα ταξίδι εξέλιξης, προσκαλώντας τους ακροατές σε μια ηχητική εξερεύνηση που ξεπερνά τα όρια της ποπ και της ηλεκτρονικής μουσικής, εμβαθύνοντας στην ενδοσκόπηση, την αποδοχή και τη μεταμορφωτική δύναμη του να αγκαλιάζει κανείς τον αληθινό του εαυτό.
Το κομμάτι, σε σύνθεση και παραγωγή της Vassilina και του Totalwerk συνοδεύεται από την συναρπαστική οπτική αφήγηση ενός video clip σε σκηνοθεσία Γιώργου Αθανασίου, στο οποίο η Vassilina έχει κάνει το art direction μαζί με το Vinyl Face και η σκηνογραφία είναι της Φλώρας Χατζή.
Τo video αντλεί έμπνευση από την μυθική φιγούρα της Κίρκης, η οποία αποκηρύσσει τον πατέρα της, Ήλιο, επιλέγοντας την θνητότητα, υπερβαίνοντας τα δεσμά των πατριαρχικών κανόνων και του «ιδανικού» εαυτού της. Στο βίντεο βλέπουμε την πτώση της και τη μεταμόρφωσή της σε άνθρωπο.
Ο μύθος της Κίρκης κυριαρχεί ως επαναλαμβανόμενο μοτίβο, άψογα συνυφασμένο σε όλες τις επερχόμενες κυκλοφορίες της Vassilina, με κορύφωση το album, Femmeland, με την συνεργασία των: Εριφύλης Δουκέλη (3D design), Contino (γραφιστικά), Κώστα Σίμου (φωτογραφίες).
I’m so scared of dying
They said I’ll be fine
But every time I’m hoping
Things go out of hand
It’s driving me mad
It’s all over my blood
Might take a pill
So I don’t feel sad
Breaking down the time
Don’t know how low, how long
Breaking down the time
Don’t know how low
Breaking down the time
I’m so scared of dying
They said I’ll be fine
But every time I’m hoping
Things go out of hand
It’s driving me mad
It’s all over my blood
Might take a pill
So I don’t feel sad
Breaking down the time
Don’t know how low, how long
Breaking down the time
Don’t know how low
Breaking down the time
Don’t know how low, how long
Breaking down the time
Don’t know how low
But now at the back of your car
I can I can really cry
At the back of your car
I can I can really try
At the back of your car
I can I can really cry
At the back of your car
Heading out of this city
I feel crooked inside
You can never really tell
If I’ll stay for a while
I’ve stayed behind, I’ve tried to cry
I might take a pill so it can force me to try
Breaking down the time
Don’t know how low, how long
Breaking down the time
Don’t know how low
Breaking down the time
Don’t know how low, how long
Breaking down the time
Don’t know how low
But now at the back of your car
I can I can really cry
At the back of your car
I can I can really try
At the back of your car
I can I can really cry
At the back of your car
Breaking down the time
Don’t know how low, how long
Breaking down the time
Don’t know how low