H Vassilina παρουσιάζει το Crooked, το πρώτο single από το επερχόμενο δεύτερό της album, Femmeland, που θα κυκλοφορήσει τον Απρίλιο από την Inner Ear.

To Crooked αποτελεί το πρώτο βήμα σε ένα ταξίδι εξέλιξης, προσκαλώντας τους ακροατές σε μια ηχητική εξερεύνηση που ξεπερνά τα όρια της ποπ και της ηλεκτρονικής μουσικής, εμβαθύνοντας στην ενδοσκόπηση, την αποδοχή και τη μεταμορφωτική δύναμη του να αγκαλιάζει κανείς τον αληθινό του εαυτό.

Το κομμάτι, σε σύνθεση και παραγωγή της Vassilina και του Totalwerk συνοδεύεται από την συναρπαστική οπτική αφήγηση ενός video clip σε σκηνοθεσία Γιώργου Αθανασίου, στο οποίο η Vassilina έχει κάνει το art direction μαζί με το Vinyl Face και η σκηνογραφία είναι της Φλώρας Χατζή.

Τo video αντλεί έμπνευση από την μυθική φιγούρα της Κίρκης, η οποία αποκηρύσσει τον πατέρα της, Ήλιο, επιλέγοντας την θνητότητα, υπερβαίνοντας τα δεσμά των πατριαρχικών κανόνων και του «ιδανικού» εαυτού της. Στο βίντεο βλέπουμε την πτώση της και τη μεταμόρφωσή της σε άνθρωπο.

Ο μύθος της Κίρκης κυριαρχεί ως επαναλαμβανόμενο μοτίβο, άψογα συνυφασμένο σε όλες τις επερχόμενες κυκλοφορίες της Vassilina, με κορύφωση το album, Femmeland, με την συνεργασία των: Εριφύλης Δουκέλη (3D design), Contino (γραφιστικά), Κώστα Σίμου (φωτογραφίες).

I’m so scared of dying

They said I’ll be fine

But every time I’m hoping

Things go out of hand

It’s driving me mad

It’s all over my blood

Might take a pill

So I don’t feel sad

Breaking down the time

Don’t know how low, how long

Breaking down the time

Don’t know how low

Breaking down the time

I’m so scared of dying

They said I’ll be fine

But every time I’m hoping

Things go out of hand

It’s driving me mad

It’s all over my blood

Might take a pill

So I don’t feel sad

Breaking down the time

Don’t know how low, how long

Breaking down the time

Don’t know how low

Breaking down the time

Don’t know how low, how long

Breaking down the time

Don’t know how low

But now at the back of your car

I can I can really cry

At the back of your car

I can I can really try

At the back of your car

I can I can really cry

At the back of your car

Heading out of this city

I feel crooked inside

You can never really tell

If I’ll stay for a while

I’ve stayed behind, I’ve tried to cry

I might take a pill so it can force me to try

Breaking down the time

Don’t know how low, how long

Breaking down the time

Don’t know how low

Breaking down the time

Don’t know how low, how long

Breaking down the time

Don’t know how low

But now at the back of your car

I can I can really cry

At the back of your car

I can I can really try

At the back of your car

I can I can really cry

At the back of your car

Breaking down the time

Don’t know how low, how long

Breaking down the time

Don’t know how low