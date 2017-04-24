Οι Coretheband από τα Χανιά, κυκλοφόρησαν video clip για το “Elephant”

Δείτε το νέο βίντεο των Coretheband, το οποίο σκηνοθετήθηκε από τον βραβευμένο σκηνοθέτη Μανώλη Λεβεντέλη σε σενάριο του ιδίου και των Βαγγέλη Καλαϊτζή και Γιώργου Ινγκλεζάκη.

Η ηχογράφηση του κομματιού έγινε στα Χανιά από τον Γιώργο Πέππα και η παραγωγή του ολοκληρώθηκε στα Trinitree Studios στο Willich της Γερμανίας από τον Άρη Καλογερόπουλο (ARES).

Το τραγούδι ανήκει στο νέο EP των Coretheband με τίτλο “The Waiting Game: Are We There Yet?”

I don’t know what’s going on inside your head.

I don’t know what’s going on around you, around me.

So are we gonna ignore the elephant? Ignore the elephant? Ignore the elephant stuck inside this room woah-oh?

Ele-ele-elephant. Did you ever really want me to go?