Mad Street & Ίαν Στρατής – “Fallout”
Ο Ίαν Στρατής και οι Mad Street χτυπούν απότομα και κοφτερά με το νέο τους single “Fallout”. Ένα alternative rock τραγούδι σε στίχους και μουσική των ίδιων που εξελίσσεται δυναμικά με την εκρηκτική ερμηνεία του Ίαν.
Το “Fallout” έρχεται μετά το πρώτο τους single “High” σε μια ιδιαίτερα δημιουργική περίοδο στην καριέρα του Ίαν, με συμμετοχές στα μιούζικαλ “Hair”, «Μολυβένιος Στρατιώτης» και “Grease”, και μια σειρά εμφανίσεων στο Club του Σταυρού του Νότου.
Κυκλοφορεί από τη Feelgood Records.
Music & Lyrics by Mad Street
Recorded and Mixed by Hector Pantazis @ Destiny Studios
Mastered by Troy Glessner @ Spectre Studios
Artwork by Ryan Di
Στίχοι
It’s freezing and ice crystals form on the trees
until morning comes when they melt by the rays of the sun
and the droplets they fall to the earth
absorbed, dissipated
Until they fall back down
as rain again
Until they fall back down
I will wait
Just a thousand more years until dawn
I will wait
Just a thousand more years until
Ashes that cover the sun and the stars
have cleared, blown away giving way to
rain clouds shining
casting shadows and teasing their way through the sky
They’ll fall back down
as rain again
Until they fall back down
I will wait
Just a thousand more years until dawn
Until they fall back down
Just a thousand more years until dawn