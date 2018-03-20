Mad Street & Ίαν Στρατής – “Fallout”

Ο Ίαν Στρατής και οι Mad Street χτυπούν απότομα και κοφτερά με το νέο τους single “Fallout”. Ένα alternative rock τραγούδι σε στίχους και μουσική των ίδιων που εξελίσσεται δυναμικά με την εκρηκτική ερμηνεία του Ίαν.

Το “Fallout” έρχεται μετά το πρώτο τους single “High” σε μια ιδιαίτερα δημιουργική περίοδο στην καριέρα του Ίαν, με συμμετοχές στα μιούζικαλ “Hair”, «Μολυβένιος Στρατιώτης» και “Grease”, και μια σειρά εμφανίσεων στο Club του Σταυρού του Νότου.

Κυκλοφορεί από τη Feelgood Records.

Music & Lyrics by Mad Street

Recorded and Mixed by Hector Pantazis @ Destiny Studios

Mastered by Troy Glessner @ Spectre Studios

Artwork by Ryan Di

Στίχοι

It’s freezing and ice crystals form on the trees

until morning comes when they melt by the rays of the sun

and the droplets they fall to the earth

absorbed, dissipated

Until they fall back down

as rain again

Until they fall back down

I will wait

Just a thousand more years until dawn

I will wait

Just a thousand more years until

Ashes that cover the sun and the stars

have cleared, blown away giving way to

rain clouds shining

casting shadows and teasing their way through the sky

They’ll fall back down

as rain again

Until they fall back down

I will wait

Just a thousand more years until dawn

Until they fall back down

Just a thousand more years until dawn